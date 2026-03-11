5th Annual Golf Outing: Oct. 12, 2026

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About this event
Captain's choice. Cart and lunch included.
Captain's choice. Cart and lunch included.
Company logo integrated prominently on all related marketing and advertising, plus a one hole sponsorship with company sign on tee box. Includes ONE FOURSOME with cart, lunch and a dozen Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.
One hole sponsorship with company sign on tee box. Includes ONE FOURSOME with cart and lunch.
Set up a tee box/Tent at a designated hole and present your products and services.
Add some fun by bringing an activity and giveaway.
One hole sponsorship with company sign on tee box.
$
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