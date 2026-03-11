Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

Hosted by

Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

About this event

5th Annual Golf Outing: Oct. 12, 2026

1221 Summers Dr

Pendleton, SC 29670, USA

Single Player
$125

Captain's choice. Cart and lunch included.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Captain's choice. Cart and lunch included.

Presenting Sponsor: Clydesdale
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company logo integrated prominently on all related marketing and advertising, plus a one hole sponsorship with company sign on tee box. Includes ONE FOURSOME with cart, lunch and a dozen Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.

Sponsor: Thoroughbred
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One hole sponsorship with company sign on tee box. Includes ONE FOURSOME with cart and lunch.

Sponsor: Mustang
$300

Set up a tee box/Tent at a designated hole and present your products and services.
Add some fun by bringing an activity and giveaway.

Sponsorship: Quarter Horse
$100

One hole sponsorship with company sign on tee box.

Add a donation for Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

$

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