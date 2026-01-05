3c Foundation Limited

Hosted by

3c Foundation Limited

About this event

5th Annual Golf Retreat

2359 IN-46 East

Nashville, IN 47448, USA

Golf Package
$385

Includes 5+ Rounds of Golf with Carts, Lodging, Range, Saturday Night Cigar Cookout.

Non-Golfer / Spouse
$185

Includes lodging for all 3 days.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

Your brand on ALL digital and on site collateral. Includes Foursome for all 3 days and lodging. (can be donated back to disabled veteran attendees)

Featured (on-site) Sponsor
$2,000

Your Brand on ALL on site collateral. Includes Foursome + Lodging (can be donated back to disabled veteran attendees)

Hole Sponsor
$100
Custom Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Bring Your Sponsorship Option To Us! Swag, branding, in-kind trade, etc.

Add a donation for 3c Foundation Limited

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!