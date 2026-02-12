5th Annual Golf Scramble

Hosted by
Calling all solo golfers! Join us for the 5th annual EV Golf Scramble where you'll have the chance to showcase your skills and compete for amazing prizes. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity that benefits a great cause!
Create a 4 person Golf Scramble Team and experience the thrill of a competitive golf tournament while building strong team camaraderie and benefiting a great cause. This event offers a fun and challenging course for just $320 ($80 per person). Come enjoy Games, Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, Snacks and Prizes. Golf cart provided!
There are 18 Green Sponsorships available. Benefits include: Advertising with Elizabeth's Village, opportunity to get referrals and leads through individual giveaways, and a swag bag!
We will need your business logo after payment is sent. Please email PNG or JPG to Jon at [email protected]
There are 18 Tee Sponsorships available. Benefits include: Table Set-Up option (creativity encouraged, best sponsorship table wins a prize), Advertising with Elizabeth's Village, opportunity to get referrals and leads through individual giveaways, and a swag bag!
Want to sponsor but can't be there to set up a table? That's completely okay! We have opened the Lavender sponsorship where we will advertise your business online and at the golf scramble!
Be a part of a fantastic day of golf and support a great cause as the official breakfast sponsor of the 2024 Golf Scramble! Your sponsorship will not only provide a delicious breakfast spread but also help raise funds for an important charity. Don't miss this opportunity to make a positive impact - sign up as a breakfast sponsor today!
Featured in this year's golf scramble is our snack cart, which will be providing refreshments and snacks to all participants throughout the event. By sponsoring our snack cart, you will have the chance to showcase your company's logo and information on the cart and all promotional materials for the event.
Lunch for our golfers will be served by the amazing Clubhouse at Canewood — but we’re still looking for a generous Lunch Sponsor to help cover the cost! This is a great chance to showcase your support for the community while fueling the fun. Your sponsorship helps make this event possible — and delicious!
Make a statement that lasts! As our exclusive T-Shirt Sponsor, your logo will be proudly displayed on the official event shirts worn by all participants, volunteers, and staff. These shirts will be worn long after the event...giving your brand ongoing visibility in the community. Sponsorship also includes recognition on social media, event signage, and printed materials.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!