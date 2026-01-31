Little Rock Diamond Foundation

Hosted by

Little Rock Diamond Foundation

About this event

6TH Annual Golf Tournament

3 Country Club Cir

Maumelle, AR 72113, USA

Individual player
$200

Register as an individual golfer and enjoy a full tournament experience while supporting youth enrichment programs and scholarships through the Little Rock Diamond Foundation. This is a great option for players who want to participate, network, and make an impact even without a full team.


Individual Player Entry Includes:


  • 18 holes of tournament play
  • Golf cart
  • Breakfast and lunch
  • Course refreshments
  • Player gift bag
  • Access to on-course contests and prizes
  • Participation in the awards ceremony

Every individual registration helps support mentorship, leadership development, and scholarship opportunities for young women and men in our community.


Team of 4
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients and compete in a fun and engaging 4-person scramble format. Team registration offers a great opportunity for networking, team building, and community impact while enjoying a premier golf experience.

• Team Entry Includes (for all four players):

• 18 holes of tournament play

• Golf carts

• Breakfast and lunch

• Course refreshments

• Player gift bags

• Access to on-course contests and prizes

• Participation in the awards ceremony

• Recognition for top-performing teams

By registering a team, you are not only enjoying a great day of golf — you are helping fund youth programs and scholarships that empower young people to grow, lead, and succeed.

Title Sponsor
$10,000
  • Event presented in your company name
  • Two (2) foursome teams
  • Premium banner placement at event
  • Logo on all marketing materials
  • Logo on website & social media
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Speaking opportunity at event
  • Hole sponsorship signage



Platinum sponsor
$5,000

One (1) foursome team

• Hole sponsorship signage

• Logo in event materials

• Social media recognition

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Two (2) player entries

• Hole signage

• Name recognition in event materials

• Social media shout-out

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• Hole signage

• Name listed in event materials

Hole Sponsors
$100

• Sign displayed at sponsored hole

Add a donation for Little Rock Diamond Foundation

$

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