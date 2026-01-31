6TH Annual Golf Tournament

Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients and compete in a fun and engaging 4-person scramble format. Team registration offers a great opportunity for networking, team building, and community impact while enjoying a premier golf experience.

• Team Entry Includes (for all four players):

• 18 holes of tournament play

• Golf carts

• Breakfast and lunch

• Course refreshments

• Player gift bags

• Access to on-course contests and prizes

• Participation in the awards ceremony

• Recognition for top-performing teams

By registering a team, you are not only enjoying a great day of golf — you are helping fund youth programs and scholarships that empower young people to grow, lead, and succeed.