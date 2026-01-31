6TH Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Register as an individual golfer and enjoy a full tournament experience while supporting youth enrichment programs and scholarships through the Little Rock Diamond Foundation. This is a great option for players who want to participate, network, and make an impact even without a full team.
Individual Player Entry Includes:
Every individual registration helps support mentorship, leadership development, and scholarship opportunities for young women and men in our community.
Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients and compete in a fun and engaging 4-person scramble format. Team registration offers a great opportunity for networking, team building, and community impact while enjoying a premier golf experience.
• Team Entry Includes (for all four players):
• 18 holes of tournament play
• Golf carts
• Breakfast and lunch
• Course refreshments
• Player gift bags
• Access to on-course contests and prizes
• Participation in the awards ceremony
• Recognition for top-performing teams
By registering a team, you are not only enjoying a great day of golf — you are helping fund youth programs and scholarships that empower young people to grow, lead, and succeed.
One (1) foursome team
• Hole sponsorship signage
• Logo in event materials
• Social media recognition
• Two (2) player entries
• Hole signage
• Name recognition in event materials
• Social media shout-out
• Hole signage
• Name listed in event materials
• Sign displayed at sponsored hole
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!