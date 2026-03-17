5th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Teacher team of 4.
Golf team of 4
Only purchase this if your placed an order through the google form and have not yet paid. It is too late to process actual hole signs.
Erase missed putts with Magic String: $5 for 1 footor 5 feet for $20—move your ball, cut the string, and save a stroke!"
Erase missed putts with Magic String: $5 for 1 footor 5 feet for $20—move your ball, cut the string, and save a stroke!"
"Don't let one bad swing ruin your scorecard! Grab a 'Do-Over' Mulligan—it's $5 for one or a pack of five for $20. It's the easiest way to lower your score and support our mission today!"
"Don't let one bad swing ruin your scorecard! Grab a 'Do-Over' Mulligan—it's $5 for one or a pack of five for $20. It's the easiest way to lower your score and support our mission today!"
Optional Contest: In a Closest to the Pin (often called a KP) contest, golfers compete on a designated Par-3 hole to see who can land their tee shot nearest to the hole. We will let you know which hole is the designated hole Saturday morning at check in.
Optional Contest: Each player takes one drive from the tee box on the designated "Long Drive" hole (usually a long, straight Par 4 or Par 5). We will let you know which hole is the designated hole Saturday morning at check in.
1 raffle ticket
3 raffle tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!