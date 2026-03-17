Dawson High School Softball Booster Club

Hosted by

Dawson High School Softball Booster Club

About this event

5th Annual Golf Tournament

3123 Flower Field Ln

Pearland, TX 77584, USA

Teacher Golf Team
$300

Teacher team of 4.

Golf Team
$500

Golf team of 4

Individual Teacher Golfer
$75
Individual Golfer
$125
Hole Sponsor
$100

Only purchase this if your placed an order through the google form and have not yet paid. It is too late to process actual hole signs.

String by the Foot - 1 Foot
$5

Erase missed putts with Magic String: $5 for 1 footor 5 feet for $20—move your ball, cut the string, and save a stroke!"

String by the Foot - 5 Ft
$20

Erase missed putts with Magic String: $5 for 1 footor 5 feet for $20—move your ball, cut the string, and save a stroke!"

Mulligan
$5

"Don't let one bad swing ruin your scorecard! Grab a 'Do-Over' Mulligan—it's $5 for one or a pack of five for $20. It's the easiest way to lower your score and support our mission today!"

5 Mulligans
$20

"Don't let one bad swing ruin your scorecard! Grab a 'Do-Over' Mulligan—it's $5 for one or a pack of five for $20. It's the easiest way to lower your score and support our mission today!"

Closest to the Pin
$10

Optional Contest: In a Closest to the Pin (often called a KP) contest, golfers compete on a designated Par-3 hole to see who can land their tee shot nearest to the hole. We will let you know which hole is the designated hole Saturday morning at check in.

Longest Drive
$10

Optional Contest: Each player takes one drive from the tee box on the designated "Long Drive" hole (usually a long, straight Par 4 or Par 5). We will let you know which hole is the designated hole Saturday morning at check in.

1 raffle ticket
$2

1 raffle ticket

3 raffle tickets
$5

3 raffle tickets

Add a donation for Dawson High School Softball Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!