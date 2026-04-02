Areaa Solano County

Hosted by

Areaa Solano County

About this event

5th Annual Golf Tournament

580 S Kelly Rd

American Canyon, CA 94503, USA

💎 Diamond Sponsor
$3,000

    •    8 Golfers

    •    8 Lunch included

    •    Tickets to After-Party & Golf Awards Ceremony

    •    Exclusive Interactive Hole with professional photographer onsite all day

    •    Exclusive co-branding on all event photos (Your company + AREAA)

    •    Company logo on one golf cart

    •    2-minutes speaking opportunity

    •    Verbal recognition during the event

    •    Company branding rotating on event screens

    •    Logo featured on event banner

    •    Logo in event program with QR code

    •    2 Tee Signs

🥇 Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
  •     •    4 Golfers

    •    4 Lunch included

    •    Tickets to After-Party & Golf Awards Ceremony

    •    Interactive Hole Sponsorship

    •    1-minute speaking opportunity

    •    Verbal recognition during the event

    •    Logo on event banner

    •    Logo in event program with QR code

    •    1 Tee Sign

🎬 Red Carpet Sponsor
$1,500
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • 1-min speaking opportunity
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Company logo featured in the event program
🌟 Premier Table Sponsor
$800
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Company logo featured in the event program
🎧 DJ Sponsor
$750
  • Reserve 1 Ticket
  • Company advertisement displayed at DJ booth
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Company logo featured in the event program
📸 Paparazzi Photo Sponsor
$750
  • Reserve 1 Ticket
  • Company advertisement displayed at photo booth
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Company logo featured in the event program
🍰 Dessert Lounge Sponsor
$500
  • Company advertisement displayed at dessert table
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Company logo featured in the event program
🎟️ General Admission
$100
  • Reserve 1 Ticket
  • Entry to the AREAA Installation Gala
  • Dinner included
  • Networking with community leaders, sponsors, and members
🌟 Spotlight Sponsor
$150
  • Company logo featured in the event program
Add a donation for Areaa Solano County

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