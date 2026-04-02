5th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
• 8 Golfers
• 8 Lunch included
• Tickets to After-Party & Golf Awards Ceremony
• Exclusive Interactive Hole with professional photographer onsite all day
• Exclusive co-branding on all event photos (Your company + AREAA)
• Company logo on one golf cart
• 2-minutes speaking opportunity
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Company branding rotating on event screens
• Logo featured on event banner
• Logo in event program with QR code
• 2 Tee Signs
• 4 Lunch included
• Tickets to After-Party & Golf Awards Ceremony
• Interactive Hole Sponsorship
• 1-minute speaking opportunity
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Logo on event banner
• Logo in event program with QR code
• 1 Tee Sign
$
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