Hosted by

WAA Brazos Valley - Gold Star Help

About this event

5th Annual Greens on the Green Benefitting WAA Brazos Valley Gold Star Help

400 W Villa Maria Rd

Bryan, TX 77801, USA

"REMEMBER" Sponsor
$2,500

The sponsor logo will be included on signage at the event. 2 bays = up to 16 players, swag bags, VIP space & food included.

"HONOR" Sponsor
$1,250

The sponsor logo will be included on signage at the event. 1 bay = up to 8 players, swag bags, premium space & food included.

"TEACH" Sponsor
$750

1 bay = up to 8 players & food included.

Individual Player
$100

Includes 2 hours of play & food.

Veteran Sponsor
$100

Your sponsorship will provide a veteran with a night of food and fun.

Add a donation for WAA Brazos Valley - Gold Star Help

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!