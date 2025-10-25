Strength and Sparkle Foundation Ltd

Strength and Sparkle Foundation Ltd

5th Annual Hats N Heels Tea Party ™ - Steeplechase edition

Cartersville

GA, USA

Guest Ticket: Workshops & Derby Day in Cartersville
$250
Join us for this milestone event as we celebrate resilience, renewal, and radiant sisterhood, Derby style, for the 5th Annual Hats N Heels Tea Party™: a Steeplechase Weekend.


Galloping to the Gold
April 21–23, 2026 | Virtual + Select In-Person Sessions

Join us for a three-day series of mini workshops designed to inform, inspire, and equip. In partnership with P.E.T.A.L.S. Women's Empowerment, these sessions cover real-life topics such as:
  • Mental health & self-care
  • Business development & entrepreneurship
  • Homeownership & mortgages
  • Financial literacy & wealth building

Attend live virtual sessions throughout the week, or join us in person for select workshops.
  • Transportation included with ticket
  • Pickup location TBD (Gwinnett County)

Virtual Pop-Up Shop
Friday, April 24, 2026 | Online | FREE

Support women-owned businesses from anywhere—your patio, your couch, or your coziest pajamas. Our Virtual Pop-Up Shop lets you shop intentionally and connect directly with featured vendors in a relaxed, online setting.

Time details and access link coming soon.



Derby Day at the Steeplechase
Saturday, April 25, 2026 | Cartersville, GA
Culminmate the week with our Derby Day celebration at the Cartersville Steeplechase—complete with statement hats, elevated style, and unforgettable energy.
  • Transportation included with ticket
  • Pickup location TBD (Gwinnett County)
Come for the hats.
Stay for the connection.
Leave poured into.
The 2026 Hats N Heels Tea Party™: Steeplechase Edition is a celebration of women, confidence, education, and community—designed to inspire long after the last cup is poured.
Full Sponsor
$5,000

Thank You!

Partial Sponsor
$1,500

Thank You!

Virtual Vendor Ticket
$35
Virtual Pop-Up Vendors
Join us Friday, April 24 from 7:00–9:00 PM EST.
Sell directly from your own location—no travel required.
  • 20-minute featured time slot
  • Reliable Wi-Fi & video access required
    This is YOUR opportunity to present your business products and services to a dedicated audience!
    Get on the SCHEDULE!
    SPACE is LIMITED!!
