5th Annual Hats N Heels Tea Party ™ - Steeplechase edition

Join us for this milestone event as we celebrate resilience, renewal, and radiant sisterhood, Derby style, for the 5th Annual Hats N Heels Tea Party™: a Steeplechase Weekend.
Galloping to the Gold
April 21–23, 2026 | Virtual + Select In-Person Sessions
Join us for a three-day series of mini workshops designed to inform, inspire, and equip. In partnership with P.E.T.A.L.S. Women's Empowerment, these sessions cover real-life topics such as:
Mental health & self-care
Business development & entrepreneurship
Homeownership & mortgages
Financial literacy & wealth building
Attend live virtual sessions throughout the week, or join us in person for select workshops.
Transportation included with ticket
Pickup location TBD (Gwinnett County)
Virtual Pop-Up Shop
Friday, April 24, 2026 | Online | FREE
Support women-owned businesses from anywhere—your patio, your couch, or your coziest pajamas. Our Virtual Pop-Up Shop lets you shop intentionally and connect directly with featured vendors in a relaxed, online setting.
Time details and access link coming soon.
Derby Day at the Steeplechase
Saturday, April 25, 2026 | Cartersville, GA
Culminmate the week with our Derby Day celebration at the Cartersville Steeplechase—complete with statement hats, elevated style, and unforgettable energy.
Transportation included with ticket
Pickup location TBD (Gwinnett County)
Come for the hats.
Stay for the connection.
Leave poured into.
The 2026 Hats N Heels Tea Party™: Steeplechase Edition is a celebration of women, confidence, education, and community—designed to inspire long after the last cup is poured.
