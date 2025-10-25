5th Annual Hats N Heels Tea Party ™ - Steeplechase edition

Join us for this milestone event as we celebrate resilience, renewal, and radiant sisterhood, Derby style, for the 5th Annual Hats N Heels Tea Party™: a Steeplechase Weekend.





Galloping to the Gold

April 21–23, 2026 | Virtual + Select In-Person Sessions



Join us for a three-day series of mini workshops designed to inform, inspire, and equip. I n partnership with P.E.T.A.L.S. Women's Empowerment , these sessions cover real-life topics such as:

Mental health & self-care

Business development & entrepreneurship

Homeownership & mortgages

Financial literacy & wealth building



Attend live virtual sessions throughout the week , or join us in person for select workshops.

Transportation included with ticket

Pickup location TBD (Gwinnett County)

Virtual Pop-Up Shop

Friday, April 24, 2026 | Online | FREE



Support women-owned businesses from anywhere—your patio, your couch, or your coziest pajamas. Our Virtual Pop-Up Shop lets you shop intentionally and connect directly with featured vendors in a relaxed, online setting.



Time details and access link coming soon.









Derby Day at the Steeplechase

Saturday, April 25, 2026 | Cartersville, GA

Culminmate the week with our Derby Day celebration at the Cartersville Steeplechase—complete with statement hats, elevated style, and unforgettable energy.

Transportation included with ticket

Pickup location TBD (Gwinnett County)

Come for the hats.

Stay for the connection.

Leave poured into.