5th Annual History of Black Drag in Portland

About this event
Includes Entry, Catered Meal, VIP meet and greet with the Queens, Event poster. Up to 3 children with a VIP adult can enter the designated meet and greet area. Children 17 years and under are free and will receive a reduced priced meal. Must select a child ticket for each child attending.
Includes 10 tickets for Entry, 10 Catered Meal, 10 VIP meet and greet with the Queens, and 10 Event posters. Up to 3 children with a VIP adult can enter the designated meet and greet area. Children 17 years and under are free and will receive a reduced priced meal. Must select a child ticket for each child attending.
Entry and Catered Meal (includes Entree + Beverage). Up to 3 children with an adult can enter the event. Children 17 years and under are free and will receive a reduced priced meal. Must select a child ticket for each child attending.
Includes 10 General Admission + 10 Meal tickets. Up to 3 children with an adult can enter the event. Children 17 years and under are free and will receive a reduced priced meal. Must select a child ticket for each child attending.
Enjoy access to this amazing event. Meals may be purchased separately based on availability. Children 17 years and under are free and will receive a reduced priced meal meal. Must select a child ticket for each child attending.
Includes 10 General Entry (Show only) tickets.
We are thrilled to welcome our younger community members! Entry for all youth under 17 is free. To help us coordinate with our caterer, we offer a dedicated youth meal for $10. Please purchase a "Youth Meal Ticket" in advance to guarantee a plate, as we are unable to accommodate walk-up meal requests. Access limited to 3 children per adult.
Limited tickets are available for BIPOC attendees only.
Community Supported registration is required along with securing a Community Supported Ticket. If you previously registered, you do not need to register again, and may select this ticket option.
Available on "first-come" basis.
Open Until June 1st.
Limited tickets are available for BIPOC attendees only. Each person in the group must register for Community Supported before selecting this ticket option. If you previously registered, you do not need to register again, and may select this ticket. Available on "first-come" basis.
Open Until June 1st.
$
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