Hands of Love International

Hosted by

Hands of Love International

About this event

5th Annual HOLI BOWLERS FUNDRAISER

8545 S Emerald Dr

Tempe, AZ 85284, USA

1 Bowler
$150
BOWLER will receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt.
1 Bowler + Support One Child (1yr)
$500
BOWLER: receives pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR RECOGNITION: on the Big Screens over the lanes.
1 Team (6 Bowlers)
$750
BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt.
1 Team (6 Bowlers) + Support One Child (1yr)
$1,000
BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR RECOGNITION: on the Big Screens over the lanes.
Corporate Sponsorship: 1 Team + Support One Group (1mo)
$1,500

BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT: logo on event shirt, on the big screens, at the banquet, and social media.

Corporate Sponsorship: 1 Team + Support One Group (3mos)
$2,500

BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT: logo on event shirt, on the big screens, at the banquet, and social media.

Corporate Sponsorship: 1 Team + Support One Group (6mos)
$5,000

BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT: logo on event shirt, on the big screens, at the banquet, and social media.

Can't Attend but Want to Donate
Free

ADD YOUR DONATION in the "Add a donation for Hands of Love" box below. Any amount is a blessing and helps us to reach our goal.

Add a donation for Hands of Love International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!