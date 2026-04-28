5th Annual HOLI BOWLERS FUNDRAISER

Hosted by
About this event
BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT: logo on event shirt, on the big screens, at the banquet, and social media.
BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT: logo on event shirt, on the big screens, at the banquet, and social media.
BOWLERS: receive pizza, soda, shoe rental & event t-shirt. SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT: logo on event shirt, on the big screens, at the banquet, and social media.
ADD YOUR DONATION in the "Add a donation for Hands of Love" box below. Any amount is a blessing and helps us to reach our goal.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!