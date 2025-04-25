The Traveling Youth, Inc.

Hosted by

The Traveling Youth, Inc.

About this event

5th Annual Holiday Soiree Sponsorship

201 SW Flagler Ave

Stuart, FL 34994, USA

Presenting Sponsor (1 available) item
Presenting Sponsor (1 available)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

•8 VIP Tickets + includes 1 fully reserved table
•Logo on ALL print/social media marketing
•Opportunity to speak at the event
•Video Shout Out
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (2)
•Company StandUp Banner& Signage displayed
•Large Logo on Sponsor Sign
•Logo on our Website for a year
•Logo included on ALL Pies for Holiday Pie Drive

***INDUSTRY EXCLUSIVE SPONSORSHIP***

Global Sponsor item
Global Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•6 VIP Tickets
•1 Reserved Table
•Sponsor Sign on Your Table
•Recognition in Slideshow at Event
•Stage Recognition
•Social Media Shout out
•Special Video Promotion (social media)
•Company Stand up banner displayed
•Business Shout Out at event

***INDUSTRY EXCLUSIVE SPONSORSHIP***

Bar Sponsor item
Bar Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

•5 tickets
•Recognition in slideshow at event
•Stage Recognition
•Social media shout out
•Logo presented at both Cocktail bar & Mocktail bar! (indoors and outdoors - double visibility!)
•Branded items allowed at the bars
•Opportunity to provide branded cups to be served in
•Company Stand up banner displayed
•Business Shout out at the event

***INDUSTRY EXCLUSIVE SPONSORSHIP***

Table Sponsor item
Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

•5 tickets
•5 reserved seats
•Sponsor sign on table
•Recognition in slideshow at event
•Social media shout out
•Stage recognition
•Company stand up banner displayed
•Business shout out at event

***INDUSTRY EXCLUSIVE SPONSORSHIP***

Pie Supply Sponsor item
Pie Supply Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

•4 tickets
•Recognition in slideshow at event
•Social Media Shout Out
•Company standup banner displayed
•ONLY 4 LOGO on all pie boxes (EXCLUSIVE)
•Stage Recognition
•Directly help us pay for the supplies for our holiday pies!

***INDUSTRY EXCLUSIVE SPONSORSHIP***

360 Camera Sponsor item
360 Camera Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

•4 tickets
•Social Media Shout Out
•Company standup banner displayed
•Business Shout out at the event
****Your logo is on every video taken!****

Experience Sponsor item
Experience Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 tickets
  • logo present at sponsored country table during the *NEW* Flights & Bites Experience
  • logo on slideshow at event
  • Social Media Shout Out
Add a donation for The Traveling Youth, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!