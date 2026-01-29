5th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Summit

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This ticket type is for a person who wants to attend in person for ONE DAY only, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. This ticket does NOT offer CEUs.
Please note that all ticket sales are non-refundable. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for a person who wants to attend virtually for ONE DAY only, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. This ticket does NOT offer CEUs.
Please note that all ticket sales are non-refundable.
This ticket type is for a person who wants to attend virtually on both days, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. This ticket does NOT offer CEUs.
Please note that all ticket sales are non-refundable.
This ticket type is for a person who wants to attend in person on both days, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. This ticket does NOT offer CEUs.
Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn 6 CEU credits and will attend either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout.
Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn 6 CEU credits and will attend virtually on either March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout.
Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey.
This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn 12 CEU credits and will attend in person on both days: March 18th & 19th. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn 12 CEU credits and will attend virtually on both days: March 18th - 19th. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey.
This ticket type is for mental health case managers seeking to earn 12 CEU credits and will attend in person on both March 18th - 19th. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for mental health case managers seeking to earn 12 CEU credits and will attend virtually on both March 18th - 19th. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey.
This ticket type is for mental health case managers seeking to earn 6 CEU credits and will attend in person for one day only, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for mental health case managers seeking to earn 6 CEU credits and will attend virtually for one day only, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey.
This ticket type is for a person who wants to attend in person for ONE DAY only, either on March 18th OR March 19th. You will select which day you will be attending during checkout. This ticket does NOT offer CEUs.
Please note that all ticket sales are non-refundable. This ticket includes lunch. You will receive a certificate upon completing the accompanying survey.
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