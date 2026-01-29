5th Annual Impact Charity Golf Outing (Evening Reception)

Hosted by
About this event
Network with 2,000+ business owners and professionals. Enjoy a top-shelf open bar and 50+ food and drink vendors, including fresh mozzarella, hand-rolled cigars, a brick-oven pizza truck, steakhouses, pastries, and so much more — all included with your ticket!
Win a $10,000 41mm Rolex Datejust!
Purchase as many raffle tickets as you’d like — all proceeds benefit Blythedale Children’s Hospital.
The winner will be selected live during the 5th Annual Impact Charity Golf Outing.
Tickets will be available at check-in, or you can purchase in advance via:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!