5th Annual Impact Charity Golf Outing (Golf)

About this event
1 quantity = 4 golf tickets. Each Golfer will receive a swag bag with ~$150 of merchandise, lunch, dinner, open bar, & admission to the cocktail networking reception with 50 food & drink vendors. Golfers will enjoy goodies from a vendor on EVERY hole from food, drink, massage, cigar vendors, & more! 50+ vendors on 36 holes. Registration & lunch starts at 10am, golf begins at 12pm.
Schedule for Event:
10am - Lunch & Golfer Check-in
12pm - Golf Shotgun Start
6pm - Evening Reception
9pm - Raffle winners announced
1 quantity = 1 golf ticket. Each Golfer will receive a swag bag with ~$150 of merchandise, lunch, dinner, open bar, & admission to the cocktail networking reception with 50 food & drink vendors. Golfers will enjoy goodies from a vendor on EVERY hole from food, drink, massage, cigar vendors, & more! 50+ vendors on 36 holes. Registration & lunch starts at 10am, golf begins at 12pm.
