Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation

Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation

5th Annual Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation Fundraising Gala

6817 Dogwood Rd

Baltimore, MD 21244, USA

VIP Experience
$200

VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.

Early Bird Admission
$150
Available until May 2

Grants' General entry to Gala 8pm-12MN. Dinner, 3-hour open bar, and program included.

General Admission
$165

Grants' General entry to Gala 8pm-12MN. Dinner, 3-hour open bar, and event program included.

Team Huddle Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Name listed in Event Booklet
as Sponsor

. Interview on Black Carpet

*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.

Field Goal Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials distributed to over 10,000
• Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
• Black Carpet Interview

*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.

Interception Sponsorship
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials distributed to over 10,000
• Company name & Logo listed in
newsletters going out prior to Gala to
email list of over 5,000
• Company name & Logo listed in Event
Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat

. Black Carpet Interview

*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.


Touchdown Sponsorship
$12,000

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

-2 VIP Table for 20 guests
Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
​-Company Logo on all Marketing Materials distributed to over 10,000
​-Company Name & Logo listed in newsletters going out prior to Gala to email list of over 8,000
​-Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
-​Company Logo on step and repeat
​-Black Carpet Interview
-​Spotlight on gala stage to talk about business
-​Mention on all social media platforms reaching over 15,000 followers
-​1 on 1 Interview via Zoom with President of Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.

-Inclusion in at least 1 Media appearance leading up to gala

*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.

Full Page Ad
$500

Full page(8x10), full color ad in Gala event booklet

Half Page AD
$250

Half page (4x5), full color ad in Gala event booklet

