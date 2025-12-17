5th Annual Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
About this event
VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.
Grants' General entry to Gala 8pm-12MN. Dinner, 3-hour open bar, and program included.
Grants' General entry to Gala 8pm-12MN. Dinner, 3-hour open bar, and event program included.
• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Name listed in Event Booklet
as Sponsor
. Interview on Black Carpet
*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.
• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials distributed to over 10,000
• Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
• Black Carpet Interview
*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.
• 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials distributed to over 10,000
• Company name & Logo listed in
newsletters going out prior to Gala to
email list of over 5,000
• Company name & Logo listed in Event
Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
. Black Carpet Interview
*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.
8 left!
-2 VIP Table for 20 guests
Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
-Company Logo on all Marketing Materials distributed to over 10,000
-Company Name & Logo listed in newsletters going out prior to Gala to email list of over 8,000
-Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
-Company Logo on step and repeat
-Black Carpet Interview
-Spotlight on gala stage to talk about business
-Mention on all social media platforms reaching over 15,000 followers
-1 on 1 Interview via Zoom with President of Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.
-Inclusion in at least 1 Media appearance leading up to gala
*VIP Check in, Early entry to Gala at 6pm. VIP Black Carpet Interviews/Photographs, VIP Networking, Dinner, Cocktail reception, 4-hour open bar, VIP seating, VIP and General program included. VIP Swag bag.
Full page(8x10), full color ad in Gala event booklet
Half page (4x5), full color ad in Gala event booklet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!