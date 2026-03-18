Phi Sig Kansas City Alumni Network

Hosted by

Phi Sig Kansas City Alumni Network

About this event

5th Annual KC Area Phi Sig Founders' Day

5300 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66202, USA

Date Night Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a thank you for stepping up, you will 2x tickets (Admission, Open Bar, Food), 100x General Raffle Tickets, and 2x Early Bird Item Raffle Tickets.


You will also get your name and/or business logo placed on the event Banner, Event Emails, and Social Media Posts.

Event Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

As a thank you for stepping up, you will 5x tickets (Admission, Open Bar, Food), 100x General Raffle Tickets, and 10x Early Bird Item Raffle Tickets.


You will also get your name and/or business logo placed on the event Banner, Event Emails, and Social Media Posts.

Regular Price Admission
$100

1x Ticket (Admission, Open Bar, Food)

General Raffle Ticket - $5 for 1 Ticket
$5

There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!

General Raffle Bulk Tickets - $20 for 5 Tickets
$20

There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!

General Raffle Bulk Tickets - $50 for 15 Tickets
$50

There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!


$100 for 50 Tickets

General Raffle Bulk Tickets - $100 for 50 TicketsCopy)
$100

There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!

Add a donation for Phi Sig Kansas City Alumni Network

$

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