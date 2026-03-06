Parent Booster Usa Inc

About this event

5th Annual LeMonde Food Fest Sponsorships

1123 E Main St

Norman, OK 73071, USA

Table Sponsor
$100

Your name will be displayed at your sponsored table, and you will receive 2 complimentary entrance tickets!

Drink Table Sponsor
$250

Your business name and logo will be displayed at the drink station! You will receive recognition at the event by our emcee, and 3 complimentary entrance tickets

Raffle Sponsor
$500

Your business name and logo will be displayed at the raffle station! You will receive recognition by our emcee, a LeMonde swag bag with LeMonde merch, and 4 complimentary entrance tickets.

Outdoor Canopy Sponsor
$1,250

Your business name and logo will be displayed on social media and at the entrance of the event! You will receive recognition by our emcee, a LeMonde swag bag, and 5 complimentary entrance tickets.

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Your business name and logo will be displayed on all event materials, social media, and at the entrance of the event! You will receive recognition by our emcee, a LeMonde swag bag, and 5 complimentary entrance tickets.

