Mary E Demps Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Mary E Demps Scholarship Fund

About this event

5th Annual Mary E Demps Golf Classic

930 E Mallory Ave

Memphis, TN 38106, USA

Team Fee
$600

Fee includes: Green Fees and Golf Carts, Reception, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Cash Prizes, Recognition of Winners following each Flight, Beverages, and Snacks throughout the day on carts, “Hole-in-One” Contests, Putting, and more.

Single Player Fee
$150

Fee includes: Green Fees and Golf Carts, Reception, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Cash Prizes, Recognition of Winners following each Flight, Beverages, and Snacks throughout the day on carts, “Hole-in-One” Contests, Putting, and more.

Tee Sponsor
$160

Signage Placement at One (1) Hole

Cocktail Reception
$25

Join us for a delightful cocktail reception meet and greet the evening before our annual charity golf event! This is a fantastic opportunity to network, and connect with fellow guests in a relaxed and elegant setting. Enjoy a selection of delectable finger foods while sipping on your choice of beverages—each ticket includes two drink tickets, should alcohol be available. Whether you're here to mingle with friends, meet new acquaintances, or get excited for the golf tournament come join us.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on carts, putting green, 1 team and 4 network mixer tickets

Par Sponsor
$1,500

Signage on 2 holes, one team and 4 mixer tickets

Birdie Sponsor
$2,000

The fee includes Signage on three (3) holes and one (1) team in the tournament, 4 Network Mixer Tickets

Eagle Sponsor
$3,000

The fee includes Signage on four (4) holes and two (2) teams in the tournament, 8 Network Mixer Tickets

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Swag Sponsor (Visor, Swag Bag, ETC.), signage on four (4) holes, two (2) teams in the tournament and 8 mixer tickets and putting green

Add a donation for Mary E Demps Scholarship Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!