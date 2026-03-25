5th Annual Mary E Demps Golf Classic

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About this event
Fee includes: Green Fees and Golf Carts, Reception, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Cash Prizes, Recognition of Winners following each Flight, Beverages, and Snacks throughout the day on carts, “Hole-in-One” Contests, Putting, and more.
Fee includes: Green Fees and Golf Carts, Reception, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Cash Prizes, Recognition of Winners following each Flight, Beverages, and Snacks throughout the day on carts, “Hole-in-One” Contests, Putting, and more.
Signage Placement at One (1) Hole
Join us for a delightful cocktail reception meet and greet the evening before our annual charity golf event! This is a fantastic opportunity to network, and connect with fellow guests in a relaxed and elegant setting. Enjoy a selection of delectable finger foods while sipping on your choice of beverages—each ticket includes two drink tickets, should alcohol be available. Whether you're here to mingle with friends, meet new acquaintances, or get excited for the golf tournament come join us.
Signage on carts, putting green, 1 team and 4 network mixer tickets
Signage on 2 holes, one team and 4 mixer tickets
The fee includes Signage on three (3) holes and one (1) team in the tournament, 4 Network Mixer Tickets
The fee includes Signage on four (4) holes and two (2) teams in the tournament, 8 Network Mixer Tickets
Swag Sponsor (Visor, Swag Bag, ETC.), signage on four (4) holes, two (2) teams in the tournament and 8 mixer tickets and putting green
$
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