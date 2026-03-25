5th Annual Mary E Demps Golf Classic

Join us for a delightful cocktail reception meet and greet the evening before our annual charity golf event! This is a fantastic opportunity to network, and connect with fellow guests in a relaxed and elegant setting. Enjoy a selection of delectable finger foods while sipping on your choice of beverages—each ticket includes two drink tickets, should alcohol be available. Whether you're here to mingle with friends, meet new acquaintances, or get excited for the golf tournament come join us.