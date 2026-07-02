5th Annual Matty Z Memorial Golf Tournament

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Early Bird pricing before 08/01/2026 Includes golf, lunch, swag bag and drinks on the course
Early Bird pricing before 08/01/2026 includes golf, lunch, swag bag and drinks on the course for four people
2-3 Tee signs on the course, sponsorship acknowledgement, golf, lunch, swag bag and drinks on the course for four people
Tee Signs on the golf course, sponsor acknowledgment and 2 lunches
$
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