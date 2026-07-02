Palm trees frame a vibrant sunset behind text announcing the 5th Annual Matty Z Memorial Golf Tournament on September 12, 2026.
Matty Z Foundation

Hosted by

Matty Z Foundation

About this event

5th Annual Matty Z Memorial Golf Tournament

79003 Ave 42

Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203, USA

Single Player
$250
Available until Aug 1

Early Bird pricing before 08/01/2026 Includes golf, lunch, swag bag and drinks on the course

Foursome
$1,000
Available until Aug 1

Early Bird pricing before 08/01/2026 includes golf, lunch, swag bag and drinks on the course for four people

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500

2-3 Tee signs on the course, sponsorship acknowledgement, golf, lunch, swag bag and drinks on the course for four people

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Tee Signs on the golf course, sponsor acknowledgment and 2 lunches

Add a donation for Matty Z Foundation

$

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