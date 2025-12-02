5th ANL. MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND

VIP attendance dates: 26FEB - 01MAR 2026





Click HERE to check out last year's event!





VIP tickets grant access to VIP Day (February 26th) and all amenities; including machinegun shoot with retired operators, additional range day with industry leaders (e.g. Sons of Liberty Gun Works, Genesis Arms, Taran Tactical Innovations), VIP seating, swag bag, free alcohol, and VIP Raffle Ticket (upgraded raffle items only available to VIP members).





Most importantly, the VIP ticket will directly sponsor a Veteran or LEO on their path to healing. With your support, an operator in need will receive comprehensive bloodwork, holistic health evaluation, specialized medical care, and hormone replacement therapy (as needed). Every sponsorship will receive a personalized testimonial from an operator receiving care from Core Medical Foundation.





To complete your hotel reservation, click HERE or copy and paste the URL below into your browser to access our exclusive group rates:

Booking Link: https://group.trubyhilton.com/g4wrf2

Hotel: Tru by Hilton Beaufort

Group Name: CORE MEDICAL





Hotel reservations can also be made by calling Hilton Reservations toll-free number at 1-800-HILTONS. Make sure you mention “CORE MEDICAL” or the unique code “909” to receive our group rate.