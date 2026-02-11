5th Annual MOHOHA Golf Outing Golfer Registration

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EARLY BIRD THROUGH MAY 25
If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Group of 4 registration. If players are unknown at the time of purchase, please enter Golfer 1, golfer 2, for the names, and the purchaser's email and phone number for each. Package includes:
Lunch/Snacks
Practice Facility
Loaded Goodie Bag
Dinner Banquet
18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS
Beverages
Participation in Raffle
EARLY BIRD THROUGH MAY 25
If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Individual registration includes:
Lunch/Snacks
Practice Facility
Loaded Goodie Bag
Dinner Banquet
18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS
Beverages
Participation in Raffle
45 Raffle Tickets plus 5 Mulligans (40% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
10 Mulligans plus 25 Raffle Tickets (33% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
30 Raffle Tickets 4 Mulligans (35% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
8 Mulligans plus 20 Raffle Tickets (30% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
20 Raffle Tickets plus 2 Mulligans (28% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
4 Mulligans plus 10 Raffle Tickets (17% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Single Raffle Ticket - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Single Mulligan - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
15 Tickets. - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
3 Tickets for $5 - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
1 Ticket for $2 - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Ticket for Dinner Only and no Golf - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
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