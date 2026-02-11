Mount Olive High School Ice Hockey

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Mount Olive High School Ice Hockey

About this event

5th Annual MOHOHA Golf Outing Golfer Registration

Flander Valley Golf Course 81 Pleasant Hill Rd

Flanders, NJ 07836

Foursome
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

EARLY BIRD THROUGH MAY 25

If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Group of 4 registration. If players are unknown at the time of purchase, please enter Golfer 1, golfer 2, for the names, and the purchaser's email and phone number for each. Package includes:
Lunch/Snacks
Practice Facility
Loaded Goodie Bag
Dinner Banquet
18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS
Beverages
Participation in Raffle

Single Golfer
$160

EARLY BIRD THROUGH MAY 25

If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Individual registration includes:
Lunch/Snacks
Practice Facility
Loaded Goodie Bag
Dinner Banquet
18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS
Beverages
Participation in Raffle

Raffles Tickets - Platinum
$65

45 Raffle Tickets plus 5 Mulligans (40% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Mulligan - Platinum
$65

10 Mulligans plus 25 Raffle Tickets (33% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Raffle Tickets - Gold
$50

30 Raffle Tickets 4 Mulligans (35% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Mulligan - Gold
$50

8 Mulligans plus 20 Raffle Tickets (30% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Raffle Tickets - Silver
$35

20 Raffle Tickets plus 2 Mulligans (28% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Mulligan - Silver
$35

4 Mulligans plus 10 Raffle Tickets (17% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Raffle - Single
$2

Single Raffle Ticket - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Mulligan - Single
$4

Single Mulligan - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

50/50 (15 Tickets)
$10

15 Tickets. - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

50/50 (3 tickets)
$5

3 Tickets for $5 - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

50/50 Single Ticket
$2

1 Ticket for $2 - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

Dinner Only (No Golf Round)
$50

Ticket for Dinner Only and no Golf - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately

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