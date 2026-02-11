5th Annual MOHOHA Golf Outing Golfer Registration

EARLY BIRD THROUGH MAY 25

If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Group of 4 registration. If players are unknown at the time of purchase, please enter Golfer 1, golfer 2, for the names, and the purchaser's email and phone number for each. Package includes:

Lunch/Snacks

Practice Facility

Loaded Goodie Bag

Dinner Banquet

18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS

Beverages

Participation in Raffle