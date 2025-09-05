5th Annual Night of Black Excellence Scholarship Black History Celebration - "Boots on the Ground"

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About this event
Ticket includes:
- Access to the Night of Black Excellence event
- Dinner and refreshments
- Live entertainment featuring local talent
- Networking opportunities with community leaders and advocates
- A special gift bag to commemorate the evening
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night that honors Black voices and highlights the importance of education, advocacy, and community mentorship.
Secure your ticket today and join us in celebrating excellence!
Ticket includes: Group Tickets of 10
- Access to the Night of Black Excellence event
- Dinner and refreshments
- Live entertainment featuring local talent
- Networking opportunities with community leaders and advocates
- A special gift bag to commemorate the evening
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night that honors Black voices and highlights the importance of education, advocacy, and community mentorship.
Secure your ticket today and join us in celebrating excellence!
$
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