Black Voices of the Valley

Hosted by

Black Voices of the Valley

About this event

5th Annual Night of Black Excellence Scholarship Black History Celebration - "Boots on the Ground"

146 S State St

Hemet, CA 92543, USA

General Admission
$150

Ticket includes:

- Access to the Night of Black Excellence event
- Dinner and refreshments
- Live entertainment featuring local talent
- Networking opportunities with community leaders and advocates
- A special gift bag to commemorate the evening

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night that honors Black voices and highlights the importance of education, advocacy, and community mentorship.

Secure your ticket today and join us in celebrating excellence!

Table of 10
$1,200

Ticket includes: Group Tickets of 10

- Access to the Night of Black Excellence event
- Dinner and refreshments
- Live entertainment featuring local talent
- Networking opportunities with community leaders and advocates
- A special gift bag to commemorate the evening

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night that honors Black voices and highlights the importance of education, advocacy, and community mentorship.

Secure your ticket today and join us in celebrating excellence!

Add a donation for Black Voices of the Valley

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