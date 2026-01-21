Youth Foundation Of Jersey City Inc

Hosted by

Youth Foundation Of Jersey City Inc

About this event

5th Annual Night of Broadway

350 Montgomery St

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with dinner and drinks.

Frozen Sponsor
$5,000

5 tickets

Shout out at the theater Opportunity To Speak

Prominent Logo Banner Placement

Front Row Seating Acknowledgment On Website

Recognition On Social Media

The Lion King Sponsor
$3,500

4 tickets

Second Row Seating

Logo Banner Placement

Acknowledgment On Website

Recognition On Social Media

Aladdin Sponsor
$1,000

2 tickets

Third Row Seating

Banner At Event

Acknowledgment On Website Recognition On Social Media

Annie Sponsor
$500

1 ticket

Acknowledgment On Website

Recognition On Social Media

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