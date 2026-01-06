OKS Inc

5th Annual Party for Peanuts

5252 S Lindbergh Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63126, USA

Bow and Arrow - General Admission
$35

Includes Trivia, beer wine, soda, water and Heads or Tails entry fee.

Jeep Safari (Table of 8)
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One table of 8 for Trivia including drinks and Heads or Tails entry fee for everyone.

Mulligans
$20

One Mulligan per round/table

Double Round
$20

Double table score on one round

Balloon Safari (Table of 8, Round Sponsor, Dinner)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy dinner on the savannah courtesy of Adam's Smokehouse along with a Round Sponsorship, one table of 8 for Trivia, drinks and Heads or Tails entry fee for everyone.

Round Sponsorship
$100
Trophy Hunter
$1,000

Underwrite rental cost for the venue. Prominent display of donors or corporate logo during event and advertising.

Add a donation for OKS Inc

$

