5th Annual Pearl Harbor Veteran Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
$
•All benefits from the 2-Star, 3-Star, and 4-Star levels.
•Exclusive naming rights for a VIP Reception and the Missing Man Table
•Large company logo prominently displayed on all event promotional materials
•Recognition as the premier sponsor in all event advertising and during the program
•Two VIP tables of 8 with premium location
•Two minute video presentation of your company
•All benefits from the 1-Star, 2 Star and 3-Stars levels.
•Recognition as a major sponsor in press releases, media coverage and during the program
•Medium Company logo on event banners, signage, and stage backdrop
•Two tables of 8 in prime locations
•All benefits from the 2-Star level.
•Verbal recognition during the event program
•Small company logo featured on all event promotional materials.
•A table for 8, closer to the stage
•Recognition on event website, social media platforms, and link to your website.
•Company logo displayed on your sponsored table.
•Acknowledgment in the event program
•A table for 8.
•A table for 8
•Company logo displayed on your sponsored table
Individual Dinner Ticket for event
I am unable to attend the event and would like to sponsor a Veteran to attend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!