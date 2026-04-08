5th Annual Pony Run

About this event
Auburn, CA 95603, USA
General Admission Includes:
• 2 Passengers
• 2 BBQ Dinners (Chicken, Ribs & All the Fixin’s)
• 1 Route Challenge Hand
• Fireworks Viewing at the Cameron Park Airpark
Gate Price Includes:
• 2 Passengers
• 2 BBQ Dinners (Chicken, Ribs & All the Fixin’s)
• 1 Route Challenge Hand
• Fireworks Viewing at the Cameron Park Airpark
Give yourself a better shot at winning. Each additional hand increases your chances in the Route Challenge and keeps the competition fun all the way to the finish.
Keep your eyes open and play along as you cruise. This rolling scavenger hunt adds a layer of fun to the drive, with a chance to win along the way.
Take a shot at the pot while supporting a great cause. The winner takes home half, and the other half goes toward funding student tool scholarships.
$
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