Sacramento Area Mustang Club

Hosted by

Sacramento Area Mustang Club

About this event

5th Annual Pony Run

Rebellion Brewing 11768 Atwood Rd suite 3

Auburn, CA 95603, USA

General Admission (Price Until June 26)
$60

General Admission Includes:
• 2 Passengers
• 2 BBQ Dinners (Chicken, Ribs & All the Fixin’s)
• 1 Route Challenge Hand
• Fireworks Viewing at the Cameron Park Airpark

Price at the Gate (We will Probably Sell Out Prior)
$75

Gate Price Includes:
• 2 Passengers
• 2 BBQ Dinners (Chicken, Ribs & All the Fixin’s)
• 1 Route Challenge Hand
• Fireworks Viewing at the Cameron Park Airpark

Extra Route Challenge Hand (Will be available at the gate)
$10

Give yourself a better shot at winning. Each additional hand increases your chances in the Route Challenge and keeps the competition fun all the way to the finish.

Bingo Card - Scavenger Hunt (Will be available at the gate)
$10

Keep your eyes open and play along as you cruise. This rolling scavenger hunt adds a layer of fun to the drive, with a chance to win along the way.

50/50 Raffle Entry (Will be available at the gate)
$10

Take a shot at the pot while supporting a great cause. The winner takes home half, and the other half goes toward funding student tool scholarships.

Add a donation for Sacramento Area Mustang Club

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