5th Annual Purple Tees & Pearls Golf Classic

About this event
Grab your foursome and hit the course! This includes 4 players, 2 golf carts, breakfast, swag bags, and lunch. Join us for a fun day of golf, community, and impact! Early Bird ends June 30, 2026
Tournament play will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch will be served promptly at 2:30 PM. Play may continue after this time; however, for awards purposes, all scorecards must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm.
Grab your foursome and hit the course! Includes 4 players, 2 golf carts, breakfast, swag bags, and a delicious lunch. Join us for a fun day of golf, community, and impact!
Tournament play will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch will be served promptly at 2:30 PM. Play may continue after this time; however, for awards purposes, all scorecards must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm.
A member of Green Valley? No worries, this exclusive rate is just for you as a verified Green Valley Member with no expiration. Take advantage of this special and grab your foursome! This includes 4 players, 2 golf carts, breakfast, swag bags, and lunch. Join us for a great day of golf, community, and impact!
Tournament play will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch will be served promptly at 2:30 PM. Play may continue after this time; however, for awards purposes, all scorecards must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm.
Coming solo? No problem! This registration includes 1 player, shared golf cart, breakfast, swag bag, and lunch. Join us for a fun day on the course while making a meaningful impact! Early Bird ends June 30, 2026
Tournament play will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch will be served promptly at 2:30 PM. Play may continue after this time; however, for awards purposes, all scorecards must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm.
Coming solo? No problem! This registration includes 1 player, shared golf cart, breakfast, swag bag, and lunch. Join us for a fun day on the course while making a meaningful impact!
Tournament play will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch will be served promptly at 2:30 PM. Play may continue after this time; however, for awards purposes, all scorecards must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm.
Join us for a fun and engaging golf clinic experience! This registration includes group instruction in a supportive setting with one-on-one opportunities, breakfast, and a swag bag. Lunch may be purchased separately for an additional $15.00. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to sharpen their golf skills!
Join us for a fun and engaging golf clinic experience! This registration includes group instruction in a supportive setting with one-on-one opportunities, breakfast, and a swag bag. Lunch may be purchased separately for an additional $15.00. Perfect for anyone looking to sharpen and build on their beginner golf skills!
Enjoy a delicious lunch at 2:30pm. Must be purchased in advance with registration by using this option.
Take the lead and drive impact in a major way! Our Platinum Sponsors are champions of community, empowerment, and excellence. They help us move the mission forward one swing at a time. Your partnership helps uplift women, families, and future leaders through the work of NCNW.
This sponsorship package includes:
Make a winning shot for change! This Premier Level represents precision, excellence, and purpose. Your support helps create powerful opportunities while aligning your brand with leadership and service.
This sponsorship package includes:
Shine bright on the course and in the community! Gold Sponsors play a vital role in supporting programs that empower, educate, and elevate. Together, we are building stronger communities and brighter futures.
This sponsorship package includes:
Rooted in legacy, leadership, and sisterhood, Purple Sponsors stand proudly with NCNW in service and impact. Your partnership helps cultivate growth, opportunity, and hope, one stroke at a time.
This sponsorship package includes:
Strong, bold, and committed to change. Black Sponsors help power the mission, supporting initiatives that strengthen families, inspire youth, and uplift the community through service and purpose.
This sponsorship package includes:
Small but powerful, just like a Pearl. Your support helps polish futures and create meaningful opportunities for those we serve. Every pearl adds beauty and strength to our mission.
This sponsorship package includes:
Step onto the course and invest in tomorrow. This level helps support youth development, leadership, and community empowerment, because the future is worth every swing.
This sponsorship package includes:
Plant your flower. Leave your legacy. 💜
Make your impact by partnering with us and placing your flower in our Sisterhood Garden. As part of the 5th Annual Purple Tees and Pearls Golf Classic, we are inviting sisters of the Henry-Clayton section to purchase personalized signs that will be proudly displayed along the golf course.
Each sign represents love, support, and a commitment to uplifting our mission. 🌸
✨ Honor a sister
✨ Celebrate a legacy
✨ Support the cause
Your flower matters. Your impact lasts.
Promote your business or organization. Submit your information to be featured and connect with our community! 💜
Promote your business or organization. Submit your information to be featured and connect with our community! 💜
Promote your business or organization. Submit your information to be featured and connect with our community! 💜
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!