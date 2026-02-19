5th Annual Purple Tees & Pearls Golf Classic

Grab your foursome and hit the course! This includes 4 players, 2 golf carts, breakfast, swag bags, and lunch. Join us for a fun day of golf, community, and impact! Early Bird ends June 30, 2026





Tournament play will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch will be served promptly at 2:30 PM. Play may continue after this time; however, for awards purposes, all scorecards must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm.