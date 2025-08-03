5th annual R.R. Walston 5K Run/Walk

12225 Willowdell Dr

Dallas, TX 75243, USA

Regular Registration
$50
Team of 10
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Team of 5
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Gold Sponsors will receive social platform recognition, pre-race and post-race advertising and microphone presence before the race.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Silver Sponsors will receive social platform recognition and pre-race and post-race advertising.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Bronze Sponsors will receive social platform recognition and pre-race and post-race advertising.

Race Marker Sponsor
$100

Race Marker Sponsors will receive social platform recognition and a logo featured on the 5K trail.

Vendor Fee
$100

Open to food and non-food vendors. (All food vendors must have valid food permit.)

Race Donation
$19.14

Not running or walking but want to help raise funds for sickle cell awareness? Donate here!

Add a donation for Progressive Initiatives Inc

$

