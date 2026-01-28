KIR Foundation

5th Annual Scholarship Brunch (2026)

1 Crest Dr

West Orange, NJ 07052, USA

General Admission
$100

The Society Brunch is a distinguished event honoring exceptional community leaders while raising funds for scholarship and mentoring endowments to empower deserving students. Join us on May 17 at The Highlawn Pavilion in West Orange, NJ, to celebrate leadership, foster education, and invest in our community’s future.

Table Reservation
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy our brunch experience with a reserved table eligible for 6 guest. Relax in a designated seating area while indulging in a delicious selection of brunch favorites, specialty drinks and exclusive guest gifts

Table Reservation (Outdoor Covered)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy our brunch experience with a reserved table eligible for 6 guest. Relax in a designated seating area while indulging in a delicious selection of brunch favorites, specialty drinks and exclusive guest gifts

