The KY Foundation for Black Women and Families Incorporated

Hosted by

The KY Foundation for Black Women and Families Incorporated

About this event

5th Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala

141 E Main St

Lexington, KY 40507, USA

VIP - 7PM
$100

Experience the Masquerade Gala in elevated style. Our VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access and enhancements throughout the evening:

🌟 Priority red carpet entry & check-in

🥂 Invitation to the private VIP cocktail hour & complimentary Bourbon tasting

🍽️ Premium reserved seating for awards program & live entertainment

📸 Complimentary photo at the gala backdrop

🎁 Luxury swag bag with curated gifts from event sponsors

💬 Meet & greet opportunity with select award honorees and speakers

General Admission- 8PM
$65

Celebrate with us as we award our scholarship winners and uplift our Black Community Leader Awardees. Includes:

🎭 Entry to the full Masquerade Gala experience

🍽️ Bites & DJ entertainment

🏆 Access to the awards presentation and evening program

📷 General access to event photo stations and ambiance

Dress to impress and prepare for an inspiring evening of celebration and legacy.

Add a donation for The KY Foundation for Black Women and Families Incorporated

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