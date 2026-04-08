5th Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala

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About this event
Experience the Masquerade Gala in elevated style. Our VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access and enhancements throughout the evening:
🌟 Priority red carpet entry & check-in
🥂 Invitation to the private VIP cocktail hour & complimentary Bourbon tasting
🍽️ Premium reserved seating for awards program & live entertainment
📸 Complimentary photo at the gala backdrop
🎁 Luxury swag bag with curated gifts from event sponsors
💬 Meet & greet opportunity with select award honorees and speakers
Celebrate with us as we award our scholarship winners and uplift our Black Community Leader Awardees. Includes:
🎭 Entry to the full Masquerade Gala experience
🍽️ Bites & DJ entertainment
🏆 Access to the awards presentation and evening program
📷 General access to event photo stations and ambiance
Dress to impress and prepare for an inspiring evening of celebration and legacy.
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