Sisters Of New Birth Of Light Grand Chapter

Hosted by

Sisters Of New Birth Of Light Grand Chapter

About this event

5th Annual Scholarship Gala

1111 W Maryland Ave

Sherwood, AR 72120, USA

General Admission (Adult)
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission - Child (12 and under)
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Signature Corporate Sponsorship
$2,000

Two (2) Reserved tables for 16. Full-page advertisement in the souvenir booklet. Prominent logo placement in the event slideshow and printed material. Public recognition during the program and a special acknowledgement when honoring Judge Marion A. Humphrey, Sr. Opportunity to include promotional item in guest gift bags.

Platinum Sponsorship
$800

Reserved table for 10 guests (VIP seating). Full-page advertisement in the souvenir booklet. Prominent logo placement in the event slideshow and printed materials. Public recognition during the program and a special acknowledgement when honoring Judge Marion A. Humphrey, Sr. Opportunity to include promotional item in gift bags.

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Half-page advertisement in the souvenir booklet. Company name/logo featured in the event slideshow. Four complimentary tickets. Recognition in the event program.

Rainbow Girl (per plate)
$50
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