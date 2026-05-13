5th Annual Scholarship Gala

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About this event
Two (2) Reserved tables for 16. Full-page advertisement in the souvenir booklet. Prominent logo placement in the event slideshow and printed material. Public recognition during the program and a special acknowledgement when honoring Judge Marion A. Humphrey, Sr. Opportunity to include promotional item in guest gift bags.
Reserved table for 10 guests (VIP seating). Full-page advertisement in the souvenir booklet. Prominent logo placement in the event slideshow and printed materials. Public recognition during the program and a special acknowledgement when honoring Judge Marion A. Humphrey, Sr. Opportunity to include promotional item in gift bags.
Half-page advertisement in the souvenir booklet. Company name/logo featured in the event slideshow. Four complimentary tickets. Recognition in the event program.
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