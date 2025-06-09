Montana Hope Project Inc
5th Annual Shoot for Hope
167 Airport Rd
Hamilton, MT 59840, USA
Team of 5
$250
Registration for a 5 person team
Individual Shooter
$50
Registration for one person. If registering as an individual, you will be assigned a team the day of the event.
Lunch Only
$10
This is an individual lunch ticket. This covers your entry to the event, provides lunch, and access to silent auction.
