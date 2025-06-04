5th Annual Sigma Scholars Foundation Inc. Celebrity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Register as a single golfer and enjoy a full day of tournament play, networking, and fun in support of student scholarships. Your registration includes green fees, cart, welcome gift, refreshments, and access to all on-course contests and activities. We’ll pair you with a team for an exciting day on the green!
Open Flight Team Registration (4 Players – Any Combination)
Gather your team and register as a foursome for the full tournament experience! Open Flight teams may consist of men and women in any combination. Registration includes green fees and carts for four players, player gift bags, on-course contests, and lunch.
Perfect for colleagues, friends, families, or businesses looking to compete, connect, and support a meaningful cause together.
Women’s Flight Team Registration (4 Women)
Celebrate women in golf by registering a Women’s Flight team! Each team consists of four female players and includes green fees and carts, player gift bags, on-course contests, and lunch.
Whether you’re seasoned players or just out to enjoy a competitive and fun day on the course, this division offers a great opportunity to support scholarships while showcasing excellence and camaraderie in the game.
Youth Flight Team Registration (2 Males, 2 Females – 18 & Under)
Encourage the next generation of golfers by registering a Youth Flight team! Each Youth Flight team consists of two male and two female players, all 18 years of age or younger. Registration includes green fees and carts, player gift bags, on-course contests, and lunch.
This division is designed to promote youth development, sportsmanship, and competitive play — while supporting scholarships that directly benefit students in our community.
