5th Annual Sportsman Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Includes dinner and open bar
Includes dinner and open bar.
Advertising throughout the event | 1 Couples ticket | 1/4 page ad in event program | $100 in raffles tickets | Dinner & open bar
Advertising throughout the event | 2 Couples ticket | 1 entry into Sponsors only drawing | 1/4 page ad in event program | $200 in raffles tickets | Dinner & open bar
Advertising throughout the event | 4 Couples ticket with 1 reserved table | 2 entries into Sponsors only drawing | Promotional items allowed for handout | 1/2 page ad in event program | $400 in raffles tickets | Special gift | Dinner & open bar
* GUARANTEED GUN * | Advertising throughout the event | 4 Couples ticket with 1 reserved table | 2 entries into Sponsors only drawing | Promotional items allowed for handout | 1/2 page ad in event program | $400 in raffles tickets | Special gift | Dinner & open bar
* GUARANTEED GUN * | Advertising throughout the event with 4' x 4' exclusive banner | 8 Couples ticket with 2 reserved tables | 10 entries into Sponsors only drawing | Promotional items allowed for handout | Secondary front cover advertising and full page ad in event program | $800 in raffles tickets | Special gift | Dinner & open bar
* GUARANTEED GUN * | Advertising throughout the event with 4' x 8' exclusive banner | 16 Couples ticket with 4 reserved tables | 20 entries into Sponsors only drawing | Promotional items allowed for handout | Primary front cover advertising and full page ad in event program | $1,000 in raffles tickets | Special gift | Dinner & open bar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!