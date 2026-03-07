Community Resource & Housing Fair

About this event
Open to non-profit organizations and includes logo placement on social media, emails, and flyers
Open to anyone providing goods and services for purchase
Open to registered food truck vendors
Can't attend but still want to support the work of the Women's Council of NAREB Memphis? Give what you can to enable us to continue to provide financial literacy and homebuyer education workshops at no cost to the public.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!