Women's Council of NAREB Memphis

Hosted by

Women's Council of NAREB Memphis

About this event

Community Resource & Housing Fair

5220 Sea Isle Rd

Memphis, TN 38117, USA

Community Partner
$25

Open to non-profit organizations and includes logo placement on social media, emails, and flyers

Vendor Registration
$50

Open to anyone providing goods and services for purchase

Food Truck Vendor
$100

Open to registered food truck vendors

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Can't attend but still want to support the work of the Women's Council of NAREB Memphis? Give what you can to enable us to continue to provide financial literacy and homebuyer education workshops at no cost to the public.

Add a donation for Women's Council of NAREB Memphis

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