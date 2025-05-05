5th Annual Strike Out Veteran Suicide

Hosted by
About this event
Includes the following:
Digital projection ad (.jpeg)
Announcement during event
Recognition on all FW22 social media
Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event
Includes the following:
Digital projection ad (.jpeg)
Announcement during event
Recognition on all FW22 social media
Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event
Small logo on event shirt
Team registration ($100.00 value)
Sponsor T-shirts (4)
Includes the following:
Digital projection ad (.jpeg)
Announcement during event
Recognition on all FW22 social media
Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event
Medium logo on event shirt
Team registration ($100.00 value)
Sponsor T-shirts (4)
20 Raffle Tickets
Includes the following:
Digital projection ad (.jpeg)
Announcement during event
Recognition on all FW22 social media
Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event
Large logo on event shirt
2 Team registrations ($200.00 value)
Sponsor T-shirts (8)
40 Raffle Tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!