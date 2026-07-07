5th Annual SWAG Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with your party of 6!
Enjoy the program with your party of 6!
Your company/business will receive recognition at the event!
Enjoy the program with your party of 6!
Your company/business will receive recognition at the event and on social media platforms!
Table guests will receive SWAG bags!
Enjoy the program with your party of 6!
Your company/business will receive recognition at the event and on social media platforms!
Table guests will receive premium SWAG bags!
$
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