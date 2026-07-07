A golden masquerade mask and beaded necklace are in the foreground, with an invitation to the 5th Annual Swag Gala Masquerade in the background.
Broken Outreach Advantage

Hosted by

Broken Outreach Advantage

About this event

5th Annual SWAG Gala

Gracewood Manor

4058 Gracewood Dr, Augusta, GA 30906, USA

General Admission
$40
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 6
$230
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy the full program with your party of 6!

Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy the program with your party of 6!

Your company/business will receive recognition at the event!

Silver Sponsorship
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy the program with your party of 6!

Your company/business will receive recognition at the event and on social media platforms!

Table guests will receive SWAG bags!

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy the program with your party of 6!

Your company/business will receive recognition at the event and on social media platforms!

Table guests will receive premium SWAG bags!


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