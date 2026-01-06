Addy's Hope Social Services

Hosted by

Addy's Hope Social Services

About this event

5th Annual Tea Party

105 N Main St

Midland, TX 79701, USA

Beacon of Hope (Title) Sponsor
$5,000

· Only 1 available

· 2026 Exclusive Title Sponsor

· 2 Tables for 8 each at event - meal included

· Thank you item for each guest and free item for children

· Featured front program cover ad

· Interior full-page program ad

· Logo recognition on all printed materials and at event

· First right of refusal for 2027

Pillar of Hope (Food) Sponsor
$3,000

· Only 2 available

· 1 table of 8 at event - meal included

· Thank you item for each guest

· Free item for each child

· Interior full-page program ad

· Logo recognition at food service area

· Logo recognition on some printed materials

· First right of refusal for 2027

Light of Hope (Auction) Sponsor
$2,000

· Only 2 available

· 1 table of 8 at event - meal included

· Free item for each child

· Interior 1/2 page program ad

· Logo recognition on bid sheets and at auction table

· Logo recognition on some printed materials

Ray of Hope (Cupcake) Sponsor
$1,500

· Only 2 available

· 1 table for 8 at event - meal included

· Free item for each child

· Logo recognition on cupcake table and in program

Full Table Sponsor
$1,000

· 1 table for 8 at event - meal included

· 1/4 page program ad

· Free item for each child

· Logo recognition on table

1/2 Table Sponsor
$500

· 4 seats at the event - meal included

· Free item for each child

· Logo in program

Full Table for 8 (No Recognition)
$800

· 8 tickets to event - meal included

· Free item for each child

Half Table for 4 (No Recognition)
$475

· 4 tickets to event - meal included

· Free item for each child

2 Tickets (No Recognition)
$300

· 2 tickets to event

· Free item for each child

Back Page Ad Sponsor
$500

Full page ad on back cover of program

Only 1 available

Does not include tickets to the event

Full Page Ad Sponsor
$375

Interior full-page color program ad

Does not include tickets to the event

Half Page Ad Sponsor
$250

Interior 1/2-page color program ad

Does not include tickets to the event

1/4 Page Ad Sponsor
$150

Interior 1/4 page color program ad

Does not include tickets to the event

Logo Sponsor
$100

Logo recognition in program

Does not include tickets to the event

Add a donation for Addy's Hope Social Services

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