5th Annual Tee it Up for Veterans Golf Tournament 2026

42445 Indian Wells Cir

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Event named: Tee it Up for Veterans Presented by (Sponsor)

8 players, speaking opportunity at lunch, Logo on promo materials, banner at registration/lunch

Social media & website recognition

$2,500

4 players

Banner at registration/lunch

Social Media & website recognition

$1,500

2 players

Signage in Dining Room

Social Media & website recognition

Golf Ball Spoinsor
$1,200

Logo on a sleeve of golf balls that each player receives in SWAG bag

1 player

Signage at registration

Social Media & website recognition

Breakfast Burrito
$1,000

Signage at registration

Signage in lounge

Social Media & website recognition

Beverage Cart
$600

Signage at registration

Signage on beverage cart

Social Media & website recognition

SWAG Bag
$500

Signage at registration

Include items in bags

Social Media & website recognition

Hole Sponsor
$300

Signage on hole

Social Media & website recognition

$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes golf, cart, range balls

4 drink tickets, 4 drawing tickets, 4 mulligans

Individual Player
$175

Includes 18 holes golf, cart, range balls

1 drink ticket, 1 drawing, 1 mulligan

Patriot Sponsor
$100

For individuals/families - "In honor [Veteran Name]" sign

"In Honor of" Flags
$25

Flag with a veteran's &/or 1st responder's name placed along course entrance

Mulligans
$10

For those "oops" moments

Add a donation for Tee It Up For Veterans

$

