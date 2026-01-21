Tee It Up For Veterans, LLC

Hosted by

Tee It Up For Veterans, LLC

About this event

5th Annual Tee it Up for Veterans Golf Tournament 2026

42350 Co Rd 17/21

Elizabeth, CO 80107, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Event named: Tee it Up for Veterans Presented by (Sponsor)

8 players, speaking opportunity at lunch, Logo on promo materials, banner at registration/lunch

Social media & website recognition

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

4 players

Banner at registration/lunch

Social Media & website recognition

Lunch
$1,500

2 players

Signage in Dining Room

Social Media & website recognition

Breakfast Burrito
$1,000

Signage at registration

Signage in lounge

Social Media & website recognition

Beverage Cart
$600

Signage at registration

Signage on beverage cart

Social Media & website recognition

SWAG Bag
$500

Signage at registration

Include items in bags

Social Media & website recognition

Hole Sponsor
$300

Signage on hole

Social Media & website recognition

Team
$600

Includes 18 holes golf, cart, range balls

4 drink tickets, 4 drawing tickets, 4 mulligans. Include players names.

Individual Player
$175

Includes 18 holes golf, cart, range balls

1 drink ticket, 1 drawing, 1 mulligan

Patriot Sponsor
$100

For individuals/families - "In honor [Veteran Name]" sign. Give me the name you want on the sign.

"In Honor of" Flags
$25

Flag with a veteran's &/or 1st responder's name placed along course entrance. Let me know the name of who

you want to honor.

Mulligans
$10

For those "oops" moments

Add a donation for Tee It Up For Veterans, LLC

$

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