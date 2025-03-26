The Horse Of Many Colors

The Horse Of Many Colors

5th Annual Tee Off Fore Hope Golf Tournament - Wasatch County Cancer Foundation

975 Golf Course Dr

Midway, UT 84049, USA

Team
$800
1 Four-man Team + Luncheon
Hole Sponsor
$300
One 18 X 24 inch sign with your business logo will be placed at one of the 18 holes during our tournament. You may also come sit at the hole and advertise your business. This is a great way to advertise your business and help a wonderful cause!
