5th annual Thomas B. Schueck/nexAir Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
Covers Cart, green fees, range balls and lunch
2 team entries, Logo on all signage, Logo on club car connect, social media and tournament recognition.
1 team entry, Logo on all signage, Logo on club car connect, social media and tournament recognition
1 team entry, logo on all signage, social media and tournament recognition
1 team entry, logo on all signage, social media and tournament recognition
1 team entry, Logo on all signage, social media and tournament recognition
Logo on cart signage, social media and tournament recognition
Social media recognition, logo on club car connect for sponsored hole
Verbal recognition at the tournament
$
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