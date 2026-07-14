A golf ball on a tee sits in the foreground of a flyer announcing a memorial golf tournament on September 25, 2026, at The Country Club of Arkansas.

Hosted by

American Welding Society Inc

About this event

5th annual Thomas B. Schueck/nexAir Memorial Golf Tournament

3 Country Club Cir

Maumelle, AR 72113, USA

Team entry fee
$500

Covers Cart, green fees, range balls and lunch

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

2 team entries, Logo on all signage, Logo on club car connect, social media and tournament recognition.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

1 team entry, Logo on all signage, Logo on club car connect, social media and tournament recognition

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$1,250

1 team entry, logo on all signage, social media and tournament recognition

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$1,250

1 team entry, logo on all signage, social media and tournament recognition

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

1 team entry, Logo on all signage, social media and tournament recognition

Drink Cart Sponsor
$750

Logo on cart signage, social media and tournament recognition

Hole Sponsor
$500

Social media recognition, logo on club car connect for sponsored hole

Friend of the Section
$250

Verbal recognition at the tournament

Add a donation for American Welding Society Inc

$

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