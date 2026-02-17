The Integrated Athletic Initiative

Hosted by

The Integrated Athletic Initiative

About this event

5th Annual TIAI Golf Outing 2026

1001 Richmond Hill Rd

Staten Island, NY 10306

Dinner Only
$75
Hole 1 Challenge - Trip to Antiqua
$10
Vacation Board
$20
Hole 14 Challenge - Foursome at Ashbrook Golf Course
$10
Foursome
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The 5th Annual TIAI Golf Outing at Latourette Golf Course, on April 24th, 2026, in Memory of Mike Daly.

Foursome Payment Only
$950

If you havent yet paid for your foursome, you can do it here.

Bundle 1
$60

1 sheet & 5 50/50 tickets

Bundle 2
$100

2 sheets & 10 50/50 tickets

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$400

Put your company’s name on the beverage carts, ensuring visibility as players enjoy refreshments on the course.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Be the centerpiece of the event with exclusive branding and recognition as the premier sponsor of the golf outing, featured prominently in all event materials and promotions.

Lunch & Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsor the event’s meals and enjoy high visibility with signage and recognition during lunch and dinner, where attendees gather and network.

Media Station Sponsor
$2,000

Get your brand in front of the action with sponsorship of the media station, where photos, videos, and interviews will capture the day’s highlights. Your sign on the DJ's Booth.

Golf Carts Sponsor
$2,000

Feature your branding on every golf cart, ensuring your company rides along with every player throughout the event.

Tee Sign Sponsors
$200

Have your company’s logo displayed at designated tee boxes, putting your brand front and center on the course.

Chipping Green Sponsor
$1,500

Showcase your brand on the chipping green, a high-traffic area where players warm up and practice their short game.

Golf Balls Sponsor
$1,500

Put your logo on custom golf balls, providing participants with a keepsake they’ll use long after the event ends.

Golf Bags Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor high-quality golf bags, featuring your brand prominently and giving attendees a valuable and lasting impression. Your logo will be on a special tag that is visible on every golf bag.

Towel Sponsor
$1,500

Provide branded towels to participants, a useful and visible way to showcase your company throughout the day on the course.

Raffle Ticket Sponsor
$1,250

This prime sponsorship spot puts your brand in front of every guest as participants purchase their entries for exciting prizes!

Koozie Sponsor
$1,500

Keep drinks cool and spirits high by sponsoring koozies featuring your logo, distributed to all attendees.

Add a donation for The Integrated Athletic Initiative

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