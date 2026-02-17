5th Annual TIAI Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
The 5th Annual TIAI Golf Outing at Latourette Golf Course, on April 24th, 2026, in Memory of Mike Daly.
If you havent yet paid for your foursome, you can do it here.
1 sheet & 5 50/50 tickets
2 sheets & 10 50/50 tickets
Put your company’s name on the beverage carts, ensuring visibility as players enjoy refreshments on the course.
Be the centerpiece of the event with exclusive branding and recognition as the premier sponsor of the golf outing, featured prominently in all event materials and promotions.
Sponsor the event’s meals and enjoy high visibility with signage and recognition during lunch and dinner, where attendees gather and network.
Get your brand in front of the action with sponsorship of the media station, where photos, videos, and interviews will capture the day’s highlights. Your sign on the DJ's Booth.
Feature your branding on every golf cart, ensuring your company rides along with every player throughout the event.
Have your company’s logo displayed at designated tee boxes, putting your brand front and center on the course.
Showcase your brand on the chipping green, a high-traffic area where players warm up and practice their short game.
Put your logo on custom golf balls, providing participants with a keepsake they’ll use long after the event ends.
Sponsor high-quality golf bags, featuring your brand prominently and giving attendees a valuable and lasting impression. Your logo will be on a special tag that is visible on every golf bag.
Provide branded towels to participants, a useful and visible way to showcase your company throughout the day on the course.
This prime sponsorship spot puts your brand in front of every guest as participants purchase their entries for exciting prizes!
Keep drinks cool and spirits high by sponsoring koozies featuring your logo, distributed to all attendees.
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