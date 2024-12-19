Tidewater Baseball Academy - TBA

Tidewater Baseball Academy - TBA

5th Annual Top Golf Fundraiser

5444 Greenwich Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Individual Golfer
$100
Choose this option to pay and register for yourself, without a team
Spectator
$75
Don't want to golf, but still want to eat, drink and join the fun? This is for you!
Team Registration
$600
Register your 6 person team here - please include team name and member names.
Single Sponsor
$100
Company/Logo or 'shoutout' will circulate on TVs in event room during event.
Double Sponsor
$250
- Company/Logo will be placed at the bay you sponsor and will circulate on TVs in event rooms during event. -Company/Logo to be placed on our Sponsorship Banner that hangs on the dugout at our games/tryouts.
Triple Sponsor
$500
- Company/Logo will be placed at the bay you sponsor and will circulate on TVs in event rooms during event. -Company/Logo to be placed on our Sponsorship Banner that hangs on the dugout at our games/tryouts. -Company/Logo will be placed on laminated sponsor sheet at each Topgolf Bay -Social media shoutout with company information for sponsoring the program on a Gameday post
Homerun Sponsor
$1,000
- Company/Logo will be placed at the bay you sponsor and will circulate on TVs in event rooms during event. -Company/Logo to be placed on our Sponsorship Banner that hangs on the dugout at our games/tryouts. -Company/Logo will be placed on laminated sponsor sheet at each Topgolf Bay Company info on our website with direct link to your business website. Company/logo to be advertised as a part of our 'Gameday Announcements' that are advertised on our social media pages every week. -Social media shoutout with company information for sponsoring the program.
Grand Slam Sponsor - Includes Team
$2,500
- 1 team included - Logo will be placed at the Bay you sponsor and will circulate on TVs during the event - Logo will be placed on our sponsorship banner that hangs dugouts during games and tryouts - Logo and link to your company website from our website - Logo to be used as part of our 'Gameday Announcements' advertised each week on our social media platforms - Send Us Your Company Logo for Banner. (Must be hi-res .jpg.png,.psd,.pdx,.or vector)
Program Sponsor - Includes Team
$5,000
Includes everything included in the Grand Slam sponsorship as well as: - Logo to be placed on the back of our Winter Academy/Training shirts as a sponsor - Logo to be placed on every social media post
