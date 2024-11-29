5th Annual Toy Drive

Please register each child under the correct age group. Be sure to put registered child name, age, and gender. Child MUST be PRESENT in order to receive toys. Don’t forget to give us a shout out on social media #Sincere Heartz Foundation

Please register each child under the correct age group. Be sure to put registered child name, age, and gender. Child MUST be PRESENT in order to receive toys. Don’t forget to give us a shout out on social media #Sincere Heartz Foundation

More details...