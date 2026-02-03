Gateway Education Foundation

Hosted by

Gateway Education Foundation

About this event

5th Annual Trivia Night

1 Russell Stage Rd

Blandford, MA 01008, USA

Single Ticket
$25

This ticket is for an individual. Purchase this ticket and meet up with your trivia team at the event.

Don't have a team? That's ok - we'll find a place for you!

Trivia TEAM Ticket
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket is for 1 table (8 participants). Purchase this ticket to ensure your (winning) team has reserved its place in the competition! We encourage you to choose a team name, theme and decorate your table for a chance to win our Best Theme prize!

Add a donation for Gateway Education Foundation

$

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