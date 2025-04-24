Military Intelligence Corp Association - Lone Star Chapter

Military Intelligence Corp Association - Lone Star Chapter

5th Annual TX MI Ball

9515 Hotel Dr

Austin, TX 78719, USA

Junior Enlisted
$50

E4 and below/ GS7 and below
Includes Retirees.

Enlisted Leaders
$60

E5-E7/GS9-GS10
Includes Retirees.

Senior Leaders
$70

E8 / WO1-CW3 / O1-O3 / GS11+
Includes Retirees.

Field Grade
$80

E9/CW3+/O4+/SES
Includes Retirees.

General Officer / VIP
$100

Includes Retirees.

Table Purchase (E8/CW3/O4 and below)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your group is all below the grade of E9/CW4/O5+. This is a great way to ensure you, your friends or unit personnel are seated together. ● This package is available for a limited time. ● Includes Retirees

● This package is available for a limited time.

● Includes Retirees

Table Purchase (E9/CW5/O5+)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This group package is for a table of 8 with at least one E9/CW4/O5+ in your group and is a great way to ensure you, your friends or staff primaries are seated together.

● This package is available for a limited time.

● Includes Retirees

Event Supporter
$500

Supporting an event is a great way to show your devotion to the fantastic Soldiers and Families of MICA-Lone Star.

Your Event Support Includes:

● Your Business, Unit or Name as an Event Supporter placed on table tents.

● Your Business, Unit or Name listed on the MICA-Lone Star website as a supporter.

● Your Business, Unit or Name on the step and repeat photo banner.

● Your Business, Unit or Name shout out on our Social Media platforms.

