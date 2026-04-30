The Youth and Family Project, Inc.

Hosted by

The Youth and Family Project, Inc.

About this event

5th Annual Washington County Pride Celebration: Vendor and Sponsor Registration

4458 County Rd Y

Saukville, WI 53080, USA

Vendor Fee
$50

Vendor Booth Registration

10x10 space. If you need additional space, please reserve a second booth. Set up will begin at 11 am and all items must be packed up by 6:00 pm.

Red Level Sponsor
$50

You will receive a Youth and Family Project thank you card, with an event sticker. (No vendor booth)

Orange Level Sponsor
$100

You will receive a social media shoutout, along with all other previous benefits.

Yellow Level Sponsor
$200

You will receive your logo and a link to your website on our event page, along with all other previous benefits.

Green Level Sponsor
$300

You will have access to corporate volunteer opportunities, along with all other previous benefits.

Blue Level Sponsor
$400

You will have your logo posted on our Wall of Thanks for 1 year, along with all other previous benefits.

Purple Level Sponsor
$500

You will have logo placement on our limited edition event t-shirts, along with all other previous benefits (deadline 6/15/2026).

Rainbow
$1,000

You will get a 30 second commercial spoken by event emcees at the event, along with all other previous benefits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!