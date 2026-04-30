5th Annual Washington County Pride Celebration: Vendor and Sponsor Registration

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About this event
Saukville, WI 53080, USA
Vendor Booth Registration
10x10 space. If you need additional space, please reserve a second booth. Set up will begin at 11 am and all items must be packed up by 6:00 pm.
You will receive a Youth and Family Project thank you card, with an event sticker. (No vendor booth)
You will receive a social media shoutout, along with all other previous benefits.
You will receive your logo and a link to your website on our event page, along with all other previous benefits.
You will have access to corporate volunteer opportunities, along with all other previous benefits.
You will have your logo posted on our Wall of Thanks for 1 year, along with all other previous benefits.
You will have logo placement on our limited edition event t-shirts, along with all other previous benefits (deadline 6/15/2026).
You will get a 30 second commercial spoken by event emcees at the event, along with all other previous benefits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!