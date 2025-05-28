West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

Hosted by

West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

About this event

5th Annual West Shore Amateur Hockey Association Golf Scramble Fundraiser

1527 N Lakeshore Dr

Ludington, MI 49431, USA

Mulligan Pack
$20

3 Mulligans come in each pack, please limit one pack per golfer

Group of 4 Golfers
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Group ticket for a team of four golfers

1 Golfer
$100

One ticket for one golfer

1 Hole Sponsorship
$150

Sponsor a hole this year and your business or family name will be featured prominently on signage at one of the 18 holes, seen by every golfer throughout the day. It's a perfect way to show your support while gaining local exposure, both on the course and on our social media!

Add a donation for West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

$

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