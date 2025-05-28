5th Annual West Shore Amateur Hockey Association Golf Scramble Fundraiser

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About this event
3 Mulligans come in each pack, please limit one pack per golfer
Group ticket for a team of four golfers
One ticket for one golfer
Sponsor a hole this year and your business or family name will be featured prominently on signage at one of the 18 holes, seen by every golfer throughout the day. It's a perfect way to show your support while gaining local exposure, both on the course and on our social media!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!