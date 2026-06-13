In the foreground, smiling children are featured with text about community outreach, while the background is a light green and cream design with the organization's logo.
Ready Set Dream Big Community Outreach

Hosted by

Ready Set Dream Big Community Outreach

About this event

5th Annual Women Who Make It Happen

1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$85
Available until Aug 2

🎟️ Early Bird General Admission

Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time. 💚

VIP Admission
$125

✨ VIP Admission


Enjoy an elevated gala experience with VIP seating alongside speakers and scholarship recipients, plus exclusive RSDB merchandise.


Limited VIP tickets available. 💚

Sponsor a Recipient
$85

For $85, you cover a seat so a scholarship recipient can attend the gala and be celebrated in person, surrounded by the community that believes in them. 💚


Table of 8
$700

Bring your whole crew. Reserve a full table for eight and enjoy the gala together, with seats saved for your group and a front-row spot for all the celebration, food, and fun. It is the easiest way to gather your family, friends, or coworkers for an afternoon of giving back, and every seat helps send a local student closer to their dream. 💚

Add a donation for Ready Set Dream Big Community Outreach

$

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