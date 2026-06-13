5th Annual Women Who Make It Happen

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About this event
🎟️ Early Bird General Admission
Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time. 💚
✨ VIP Admission
Enjoy an elevated gala experience with VIP seating alongside speakers and scholarship recipients, plus exclusive RSDB merchandise.
Limited VIP tickets available. 💚
For $85, you cover a seat so a scholarship recipient can attend the gala and be celebrated in person, surrounded by the community that believes in them. 💚
Bring your whole crew. Reserve a full table for eight and enjoy the gala together, with seats saved for your group and a front-row spot for all the celebration, food, and fun. It is the easiest way to gather your family, friends, or coworkers for an afternoon of giving back, and every seat helps send a local student closer to their dream. 💚
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